VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Got some spare time to lend a hand? Do it!

If you’ve been thinking about volunteering, today is the perfect time to do something about it.

Have a look at the roles below or search on www.do-it.org to find more. There’s something for everyone!

-

Driver/helper – Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind & Partially Sighted (Affiliated to 4Sight)

The Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind & Partially Sighted aims to bring blind and partially sighted people together for a social afternoon, to stop them feeling isolated at home.

Activities include bingo, quizzes, talks, outings, singing and games.

General helpers/car drivers are needed to collect one or two members and bring them to the club and return them home.

Drivers are requested to use their own vehicle but mileage allowance will be paid.

If you have a clean driving licence and the ability to get on with people (patient with a good sense of humour and willingness to help people) they’d love to hear from you.

-

Fundraisers – RNLI

The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea; it provides, on call, a 24-hour lifeboat search and rescue service and a seasonal lifeguard service.

They are looking for people who are willing to give a few hours a month on an ad-hoc basis when there are RNLI events to cover in order to help raise funds for their local RNLI.

This will not be a regular commitment but as and when required.

Experience of fundraising for small organisations would be useful but not essential; but you will need to be in sympathy with the aims and objectives of the RNLI.

-

Good neighbours – Royal Voluntary Service

Royal Voluntary Service volunteers support thousands of older people every day to stay independent in their own home.

Good neighbours and befriending volunteers are needed to visit older people at home and tasks may include: carrying out safe, warm and well checks; chatting and offering regular friendly, social contact; post office or prescription collections; assisting with shopping or food preparation; providing transport; general household jobs; and helping the older person to access other services if necessary.

This is an ideal opportunity if you want to make new friends, develop your skills and experience, and contribute to the work of the charity by enriching the lives of older people and helping them get the best from life.

-

Honorary secretary – Arun Sunshine Group

Arun Sunshine Group aims to provide a regular break for carers by providing a safe and friendly befriending service and social programme for adults with a learning difficulty in their care.

The role of the secretary is to support the chairman by ensuring the smooth functioning of the board.

Tasks will include: preparing agendas and circulating them and any supporting papers in good time; minuting the meetings and circulating the draft minutes to all trustees; and checking that trustees and staff have carried out actions agreed at a previous meeting.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk