VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Help make a difference to someone’s life

If you’ve been thinking about volunteering, why not make the decision today and do-it!

There are lots of roles available, and you can give as much, or as little, of your time as you like.

Check out the roles below and find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Volunteer/trustee – Littlehampton Shopmobility

Littlehampton Shopmobility is looking for some more volunteers to join their board of trustees.

If you would also like to volunteer to work in the shop on occasional Saturday mornings and occasional cover it would be appreciated (you would need to become a key-holder) but this is not mandatory and training would be given.

If you would like to work with or without the manager/general assistant with occasional fundraising, this would also be appreciated.

If preferred, trustees can just come along to the meetings (with a vote of course) and contribute to meetings with their ideas.

-

Volunteer sessions worker – Arun Sunshine Group

Arun Sunshine Group aims to provide a regular break for carers by providing a safe and friendly befriending service and social programme for adults with a learning difficulty in their care.

The group aims to counter isolation, provide friendship, company and stimulation whilst aiming to improve communication and social skills. Activities include board games, jigsaws, arts and crafts, and trips out to local pubs. As a volunteer sessions worker, you will help to run this very worthwhile project under the supervision of the senior sessions worker.

No special skills are required – you just need to be loving, caring and enthusiastic.

-

Curriculum support – Arundel C of E School

Adults are needed with special knowledge of topics the school uses in lessons to bring learning alive.

Volunteers will be assigned a teacher/class exploring a particular topic and together they will tailor the volunteer opportunity; approximately an hour a week.

You must have a warm personality, with the ability to engage small children in conversation, good listening skills, the ability to work closely with teachers/teaching assistants and the head teacher, a good sense of humour, a good understanding of the ethos of the school and be reliable.

You must be over 18 for this role.

-

Play area volunteer – HM Prison Ford

Volunteers are required to supervise and provide interesting/appropriate activities for visiting children within the play area of the social visits hall of the prison.

The play area is set out in a welcoming and attractive way; volunteers greet and talk with the children and their parents.

Activities include playing with toys and use of craft materials.

Visits are on Sunday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 4pm plus half hour either side – total commitment three hours per session.

Volunteers can commit to one or more sessions, ideally once a fortnight.

Experience of working/being with children in a family environment (aged from one to 14) would be useful, but training will be given

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

