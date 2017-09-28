VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Help to make a difference to someone in your community

By volunteering just a short amount of your time, you could make a massive difference to someone in your local community.

Have a look at some of the ways you could get involved below, and find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Housebound reader service volunteer – West Sussex Library Service

West Sussex Library Service is looking for volunteers to select, deliver and return books and other stock for people who are unable to travel to or use their nearest library due to age, illness or disability.

Tasks will include: selecting books and other stock (e.g. audiobooks) to suit the requirements of your reader, delivering books and other stock to your reader and returning books to the library, reserving specific items if necessary, helping your reader to be aware of the full range of items available in the library, using the self-service machines to issue items to your volunteer’s ticket and return items and communicating any queries or concerns to library staff.

-

Community fundraising champion – Wadars

Wadars works towards the rescue and rehabilitation of wildlife, and the rescue and re-homing of domestic animals; every year they re-home more than 500 cats, dogs and other companion animals, and rescue and release more than 2,000 wild creatures back to their natural environment.

As a fundraising champion you will work mainly in your own community and will have the huge satisfaction of organising events and co-ordinating other volunteers with the full support of the fundraising co-ordinator and other champions.

It is also a great opportunity to get out and about and meet lots of people.

-

Readers – The Voice of Progress

The Voice of Progress was formed in 1975 and is wholly run and supported by volunteers; they produce fortnightly recordings of local news, taken with permission from local newspapers, as well as a talking magazine put together by their very talented and passionate volunteers.

Readers are required to compile one talking magazine a year which consists of a talk about one or more subjects which interest them and hopefully which would interest the listeners.

As a start, any reader accepted would be put on a reserve list and they can then read as many or as few times as they like when they are asked.

-

Independent parental supporters – West Sussex Information, Advice and Support Service

The West Sussex Information, Advice and Support Service provides information, advice and support to parents and carers of children who have special educational needs.

Independent parental supporters are volunteers who can help parents by: listening to what parents have to say; helping them to understand the statutory assessment process; helping to write letters and reports and find out information for parents; helping parents read through and make sense of official documents; helping parents to prepare for meetings; taking notes and helping them to think about options and talk through decisions; and going on school visits and attending school meetings with parents.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk