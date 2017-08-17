VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Lots of great opportunities available to help make a difference to someone’s life

We know that everyone has different interests and things that they enjoy doing, which is why it is so great that there are so many different volunteer roles available.

We believe everyone can find a role that is perfect for them. If none of the opportunities below interest you, find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Littlehampton 10k helpers – Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice

Chestnut Tree House needs volunteers to help out with its Littlehampton 10k on Sunday, September 10, to ensure the race is safe for all of the runners and is a wonderful experience.

Roles include marshalling, serving refreshments and giving out medals.

This is a fantastic event with a great atmosphere; the hospice couldn’t do this event without all its wonderful volunteers.

Shifts available from 7am to midday to suit you.

-

Sporting activity coordinator and management committee member (fundraising) – Arundel Youth Club

Arundel Youth Club aims to provide social and education experiences for young people aged eight to 18 years of age.

It is looking for someone to coordinate, plan and deliver a varied and inspirational range of sporting activities for young people during the Tuesday night youth club sessions.

It is also looking for someone to join the friendly and dedicated management committee to help provide opportunities for young people.

The club would specifically like someone with fundraising skills that can help them to raise funds to support and develop the club further.

-

Littlehampton befriender – Royal Air Forces Association

The Royal Air Forces Association is a member-led, registered welfare charity which provides welfare support to serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families.

The aim of the befriender is to help alleviate isolation and loneliness, by giving time to listen to people either in person or over the phone.

The role of a befriender is varied and could involve helping out with practical tasks such as driving someone to a doctor’s appointment, a cup of tea and a chat, or it accompanying them to their first meeting of an interest group in their community.

-

Littlehampton Community Hub store room coordinator – Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP) is a local charity providing help and support to the local homeless community.

Littlehampton Community Hub provides a vital service to those that are homeless, vulnerably housed and on a low income in the Littlehampton area.

It provides a number of services that work with some of the most entrenched and vulnerable people in the local area, including a breakfast club, women’s group, drop-in service and support from specialist members of staff.

The hub is looking for a volunteer to carry out monthly checks of the store room.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

