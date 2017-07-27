VOLUNTEER COLUMN: New roles added all the time

There are new volunteer opportunities added to the do-it website every week, so if you can’t see anything that interests you now, make sure you check back again soon!

Volunteer member – Independent Monitoring Board

New volunteers are needed to join the Independent Monitoring Board within HMP Ford prison, to help to ensure that proper standards of care and decency are maintained.

You do not need any special qualifications or experience as all necessary training and support will be provided.

Candidates need to live within about 20 miles of the prison.

You need to be enthusiastic, open-minded, possess effective communication skills and have the ability to exercise sound, objective judgement.

New volunteers will join the existing members of the board monitoring the prison.

They visit the prison regularly, talking to prisoners and staff and attend a monthly board meeting.

Sporting activity coordinator and management committee member – Arundel Youth Club

Arundel Youth Club aims to provide social and education experiences for young people aged 8 to 18 years of age.

They are looking for someone to coordinate, plan and deliver a varied and inspirational range of sporting activities for young people during the Tuesday night youth club sessions.

They are also looking for someone to join the friendly and dedicated management committee to help provide opportunities for young people.

They would specifically like someone with fundraising skills that can help them to raise funds to support and develop the club further.

Children and family centre volunteer – Children and Family Centres

Children and Family Centres have a variety of volunteering roles for individuals who want to support services provided to local families; they are particularly interested in parent volunteers, who may want to share their skills, access training and explore new career ideas.

They need enthusiastic volunteers to welcome visitors/families to the centre, ensuring they sign in for groups; registering families with the centre; and responding to queries and signposting where necessary.

There are also opportunities in the office, in play and learn groups, sharing creative skills and gathering questions and views from families that attend the centre.

Littlehampton befriender – Royal Air Forces Association

The Royal Air Forces (RAF) Association is a member-led, registered welfare charity that provides welfare support to serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families.

The aim of the befriender role is to help alleviate isolation and loneliness, by giving time to listen to people either in person or over the phone.

The role of a befriender is varied and could involve helping out with practical tasks such as driving someone to a doctor’s appointment, having a cup of tea and a chat, or accompanying them to their first meeting of an interest group in their community.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: {mailton: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk|volunteernow@vaac.org.uk|email}

