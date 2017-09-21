VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Put your spare time to good use

Do you have some spare time available? Why not use it to make a difference in your community?

If none of the opportunities below interest you, find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Garden buddy – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home; supported living; domiciliary support; day services; rehabilitation and respite care.

St Bridget’s is home to 38 people with disabilities all of whom have different interests, likes and dislikes – in other words, they are all individual.

A couple of the residents would like to participate in keeping the garden of their bungalows in good order.

This would include weeding, pruning and planting, so some knowledge of “what, how and when” is required.

Are you the active person to assist with this adventure?

-

Walking and exercise group volunteer – Coastal West Sussex Mind

The purpose of this role is to support group members to go walking and/or access other exercise facilities in the local area.

You will be working as part of a strong team of committed people.

Exercise is beneficial to people’s mental health and you will have the opportunity to share your skills and knowledge with people whose mental health will benefit from different forms of exercise.

In discussion with group members, you will: help make arrangements for each session; come up with ideas, walks and activities; facilitate activities; encourage and support group members to achieve their own goals in activities and help with driving when needed.

-

Visitor – SSAFA – The Armed Forces Charity

SSAFA is a national charity helping and supporting those who serve in our Armed Forces, those who used to serve and the families of both.

Visitors provide friendly support and a listening ear to eligible clients in either their own homes or care establishments.

Visitors usually spend one hour a week (plus travel time) with a client on a day and time as agreed between themselves and their client.

Some visitors have the capacity to take on more than one client, but that is at the choice of the visitor.

The role suits friendly and caring individuals who are willing to give one to three hours a week of their time at a time to suit.

-

Honorary secretary and membership secretary – League of Friends, Zachary Merton Community Hospital

The League of Friends at Zachary Merton Community Hospital is looking for an honorary secretary and membership secretary to help with the administration of the organisation.

The honorary secretary will: prepare and circulate agendas, take minutes for committee meetings and the AGM; and assist with the preparation of a quarterly newsletter.

The membership secretary role involves the maintenance of up to 130 membership records.

Duties will include: receiving new and renewal membership forms; entering details on the register; issuing membership cards; banking subscriptions and attending committee meetings.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

