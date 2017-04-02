VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Spread some spring sunshine and lend a helping hand to others

Spring has sprung and hopefully there are lots of sunny days ahead of us.

You could help to spread some joy this season by volunteering some of your time to help other people; make their days easier and help them to enjoy the things they want to do.

Here are just some of the ways you could do that – find even more at www.do-it.org.

-

Help a resident to have a voice – Leonard Cheshire Disability

One of the residents at St Bridget’s in Rustington would like to learn to use his Dynavox communication aid more comprehensively, so he can communicate more easily and give voice to his dreams and feelings.

It is important that everyone is able to express their choices, likes and dislikes.

This person cannot verbalise his thoughts – his communication aid makes it possible, but to use it effectively recognition and understanding of the symbols is required, and a volunteer would be able to assist with this. Training will be given.

-

Volunteer fundraiser – Safe in Sussex (Worthing Women’s Aid)

Safe in Sussex (Worthing Women’s Aid) provides refuge accommodation for women and their children fleeing domestic abuse.

Refuge workers provide both practical and emotional support to women, and children’s workers deliver one-to-one sessions to the children in refuge.

It provides support and aims to empower women through a better understanding of domestic violence, helping them recognise potential future abuses and abusers.

It is seeking an enthusiastic volunteer fundraiser to organise community fundraising events, working alongside the fundraising and marketing manager, or independently.

-

Community liaison coordinator – Carers Support West Sussex

Carers Support helps carers from all communities across West Sussex by providing practical information and emotional support.

Services include: specialist carers support workers, emotional support service, information and signposting, and events and activities.

It is looking for community liaison coordinators for its outreach and engagement initiatives.

It wants to increase its profile and presence in the community and build relationships with individuals, community groups and organisations in support of its work.

You will be helping to increase awareness of Carers Support West Sussex and the support it offers family and friends carers.

-

Driver/helper – Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind & Partially Sighted

The Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind & Partially Sighted aims to bring blind and partially sighted people together for a social afternoon, to stop them feeling isolated at home.

Activities include bingo, quizzes, talks, outings, singing and games.

General helpers/car drivers are needed to collect one or two members and bring them to the club and return them home.

Drivers are requested to use their own vehicle but mileage allowance will be paid.

If you have a clean driving licence and the ability to get on with people (patient with a good sense of humour and willingness to help people) they would love to hear from you.

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

---

