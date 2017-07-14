VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Want to make a difference?

You could make a real difference to your local community by volunteering for one of the many charities and community groups in your area.

Have a look at the opportunities below, or find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Activity leaders, Tamarisk Centre – Age UK West Sussex

Age UK West Sussex is in need of volunteer activity leaders to help within its activity centre; an arts and crafts leader, computer drop-in leader and a backup bingo caller are needed.

The aim of these roles is to support older people in an activity or class; this will be done either by teaching or leading a group.

There are no set qualifications that are required, however volunteers need to have an understanding of health and safety and fire safety procedures.

You will also need to be patient and understanding of older peoples’ needs, organised and have an understanding of Age UK West Sussex and its services.

Client support volunteer – Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP) is a local charity providing help and support to the local homeless community.

The Littlehampton community hub provides a vital service to those that are homeless, vulnerably housed and on a low income in the Litttlehampton area.

It is looking for volunteers to provide support on a one-to-one basis to an individual who attends the community hub.

Support needed will most likely be in the form of attending appointments and meetings with the individual.

-

Volunteer mentor men’s project – Sussex Pathways

Sussex Pathways operates a mentoring support service to offenders being released back into the community, primarily from HMP Lewes and HMP Ford Open but also extending to HMP Bronzefield and HMP Highdown.

Mentors engage with people who are soon to be released from prison, and the mentoring begins pre-release with weekly meetings, for about two months.

The mentor and mentee develop a resettlement plan for the mentee and then the mentoring continues for a further six months in the community.

The mentor role includes guiding the offenders to the relevant specialist services that they require to assist them in rebuilding their lives, acting as advocate when necessary, establishing clear lines of communication and referring to external agencies.

-

Good neighbours volunteer – Royal Voluntary Service

Royal Voluntary Service volunteers support thousands of older people every day to stay independent in their own home.

Good neighbours and befriending volunteers are needed to visit older people at home and tasks may include: carrying out safe, warm and well checks; chatting and offering regular friendly, social contact; post office or prescription collections; assisting with shopping or food preparation; providing transport; general household jobs and helping the older person to access other services if necessary.

This is an ideal opportunity if you want to make new friends, to develop your skills and experience and contribute to the work of the charity by enriching the lives of older people and helping them get the best from life.

For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

---

