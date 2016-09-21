Oscar winner marries at Clapham barn

Worthing Oscar winner Paul Norris has married Kerry Vaughan at Long Furlong Barn in Clapham.

Paul featured on the front page of the Herald earlier this year after he and his colleagues won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for the sci-fi blockbuster Ex Machina.

The son of Angie and Dave Norris, of Annweir Avenue, Lancing, Paul lives with Kerry in Pines Avenue, Worthing.

She is the daughter of Sally Vaughan, of Avon Court, Avon Close, Sompting, and the late Neil Vaughan.

The couple were married on Friday, September 9, and the bride was given away by her brother, Jamie Vaughan.

She wore the same dress her sister Emma Tuffin had worn to her own wedding nine years ago and carried a bouquet made by The Village Florist in Lancing.

Eldest son Ben, 13, was in charge of looking after the rings on the morning of the wedding and brother Roger Norris was best man.

Emma was one of the bridesmaids, along with Laura Bazille, Sarah Kingston and George Batchelor-Kent.

The couple spent two weeks travelling around California and Nevada, starting in Las Vegas, for their honeymoon.

