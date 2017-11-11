Our Lady of Sion pupils experience opera during visit to Glyndebourne

Pupils from a Worthing school have enjoyed a special day at a famous opera house.

Year Six students from Our Lady of Sion attend a special schools’ day at Glyndebourne.

The children enjoyed a full-length production of Cosi fan tutte, from Glyndebourne’s current programme.

For many of them, this was their first experience of an opera, and they had spent time before the trip learning about music and the story of the opera.

The students also talked about the Glyndebourne experience itself, learning about the architecture, gardens, costume, stage design, marketing and event management.

Mrs Tamara Pearson, senior Teacher in the Junior School, said: “As a child of professional musicians, I spent much of my childhood watching concerts, ballets, musical and sessions.

“Many summers were spent at Glyndebourne, embracing the operas and enjoying outstanding architecture and gardens.

“At Sion, we are passionate about creating enrichment opportunities for all; not just for a select few who are deemed ‘gifted’ or ‘talented’.

“Never was there more motivation to uphold this belief than when a child in Year Six said to me, “I don’t think I will go Mrs Pearson. It is not my kind of thing”.

“How can we know what is ‘our kind of thing’ without having had first-hand experience?

“Who are we to speculate on which fires may be ignited by such an experience?

“We may have an opera singer, architect, landscape designer, art director or business leader in our midst.”