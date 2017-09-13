Owls about that? Bird delivers rings at Worthing wedding

A couple hosted a hoot of a wedding at Worthing Town Hall by having their rings flown in by an owl.

Kelly Horner and James Davies had settled on the idea after meeting staff from Selsey-based Owls About Town at Haskins Garden Centre in Angmering a few years ago.

Kelly Horner and James Davies hired an owl for their wedding at Worthing Town Hall

The pair had planned for the owl to soar down the length of the venue’s committee rooms and land on the arm of the best man.

But the owl risked ruffling a few feathers when it took three attempts to reach its destination.

Kelly said: “It didn’t go quite to plan.

“The owl preferred the chandelier and chair to our best man.

“But I love that and it makes the day even more memorable.”

Staff said the unusual wedding guest marked a first for the Grade II listed building – which has hosted zombies and daleks before but never an owl.

Councillor Heather Mercer, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for customer services, said: “In it’s 80 year history Worthing Town Hall has seen a lot of things but I think having an owl fly through is very much a novelty.

“I know staff at the building are always keen to accommodate whatever requests they can, especially for the many wedding bookings that we receive for this lovely civic building.

“I’m so pleased that we were able to do our bit to ensure that Kelly and James had a very special and unique day.”

