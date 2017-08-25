Owner reunited with ‘therapy cat’ thanks community for help

A ‘therapy cat’ which helped a couple through traumatic experiences has been reunited with their owners.

A widescale social media appeal was launched by Georgina Allen-Stevens from Findon Valley after her cat Digby went missing on Friday, August 11.

The 23-year-old trainee teacher said the domestic shorthair had helped her through battles with anxiety attacks, and helped her boyfriend Dan’s epilepsy.

She said the cat was also a source of comfort to the pair following a car collision and to Dan after he was involved in a motorbike accident which left him temporarily in a wheelchair.

Speaking at the time, she said: “She gives me so much comfort and happiness. I can sit and talk to her for hours about my problems and she sits there and absorbs it. She is like my therapist.”

They were reunited after a family from Greatham Road were walking their dog in Durrington Cemetery on Wednesday and spotted the cat – and remembered the couple describing Digby to them.

Georgina said: “We want to thank everyone that helped us find Digby.

“Worthing is definitely a special place.”

The couple shared a celebratory Chinese takeaway with the formerly missing moggy, who enjoyed some chicken and duck.