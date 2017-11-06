Parishioners ‘come up trumps’ to help fund church extension

A church more than 1,000 years old has entered the 21st century with a new extension which will benefit the community.

The Church of St. James the Less has now got running water for the first time as part of the build, which cost approximately £180,000 and was finished a few months ago with the installation of a septic tank for the new disabled-friendly toilet.

The extension celebrations at The Church of St. James the Less in Manor Road, Lancing

Hundreds of people packed out the church in Manor Road, Lancing on Sunday for a celebration of its completion, which included a service led by the Bishop of Horsham, Reverend Mark Sowerby.

Father Stephen Date, from the church, said: “We are extremely proud of what has been achieved and are very grateful to so many people for their help with this.

“The extension and renovation allows a church with a proud past to face the future with confidence.”

Parishioners organised fairs and coffee mornings to help raise money for the build, which began in 2016. Judy Young, church warden’s wife, said: “Parishioners really came up trumps with the fundraising.”

The extension celebrations at The Church of St. James the Less in Manor Road, Lancing were attended by the Bishop of Horsham, Reverend Mark Sowerby

The design by architect Richard Andrews won a Sussex Heritage Award. Horsham flint and Sussex tiles were used in the build.

The space includes a kitchen and will be used for community projects.