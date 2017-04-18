Parking spaces ‘putting pressure on old people’

Double yellow lines are vital to ensure emergency services can reach people quickly, according to residents of a Worthing apartment block.

Retired postman Gerry Arnold, 87, lives in Oakland Court in Gratwicke Road, which has had double yellow lines in front of it since it was built 31 years ago, he said.

But now West Sussex County Council contractors have started replacing them with parking spaces.

Gerry said he has already had to chase them away once.

He said: “It is really putting the pressure on the old people here. It’s making me ill.”

The need for quick access to the flats was made real for Gerry when he was trapped in a lift and had to be rescued.

Two fire engines were able to park right outside the flats, but would have been delayed if parked cars had been in the way, Gerry said.

He added: “A lot of people wait for taxis, if there is parking there they will have to stand in the street.”

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “Local access and safety requirements were considered when preparing the initial proposals.

“All in all, it was considered that access to/from the flats would still be possible. Drop-offs by taxis could be carried out within the grounds.

The spokesman said no objections to the proposals from residents were received, but that they could apply for a traffic regulation order (TRO) if they were unhappy.