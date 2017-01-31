Photography studio raises charity funds at opening

Money was raised for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice at the opening of a photography studio in Worthing.

A raffle was held at the party for the new Zara’s Portrait Studio in Chapel Road, earlier this month, during which a raffle raised £191 for the charity.

Mayor Sean McDonald helped owner Zara Cowdray cut the ribbon.

Zara said: “I am so excited to be opening my very own photography studio. I believe every family is unique and that each photography experience should reflect their individual style.”

