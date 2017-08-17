Picnic in the Park most successful yet

Tarring Park was crowded with stalls and activities for all the family.

There was a packed programme of events for the annual Picnic in the Park Tarring, last Thursday, a fun day out, with most things free.

Owls About Town. Pictures: Hayley Taylor

Worthing mayor Alex Harman, town crier Bob Smytherman and youth mayor Joshua Davies were there to join in the fun and meet residents.

Organisers were pleased to be able to hold the picnic in the park this year, having been forced inside last year due to rain.

In fact, they said it was the best year yet.

Tom Wye said: “This was by far the most successful Picnic in the Park we have ever held and the organisers would like to thank all who contributed.

Worthing mayor Alex Harman, town crier Bob Smytherman and youth mayor Joshua Davies. Pictures: Hayley Taylor

“The sun shone and more than 2,000 Tarring residents had a great, and cheap, day out.

“The Tarring’s Got Talent spot was hugely popular with the youngsters, who displayed amazing talent entertaining hundreds of spectators.”

St Andrew’s Church helped out last year by providing a venue and was involved again this year, hosting an exhibition on Historic Tarring. Church volunteers also shared a gazebo in the park with West Worthing Baptist Church.

All sorts of sports and games were organised and there were competitions like Pets with Talent and the Junior Town Crier competition on the programme.

Mr Wye added: “The committee is now busy preparing the event for 2018, which will be held on August 9.

“Any persons willing to help or sponsor an event would be most welcome as this event is aimed at the local community having a great day out without spending too much money.

“We achieved this target this year and with your help will continue to do so in the future.”

Visit for more information.