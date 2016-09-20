PICTURES: Aerial photos show wind farm progress

The Rampion wind farm is taking shape if these aerial pictures are anything to go by.

They were taken by Mike Wooldridge of Riverbank, Shoreham, during a flight over the wind farm site last Wednesday.

Aerial images show the Rampion wind farm taking shape off the coast of Worthing. Picture: Mike Wooldridge

Mr Wooldridge, 73, said what struck him most was the scale of the site – shown by the size of the boat pictured in the foreground.

“That is what makes me think the turbine mast bases must be at least five metres in diameter. The crane mast has to lift the whole huge turbine and lower it down; I don’t know how they do it.”

Mr Wooldridge added that the construction work had created a ‘great lick of chalky water flowing along downstream of the tide’ as the seabed was being dug up.

Roughly one-third of the 116 turbine bases appeared to have been installed, he added.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2018.

Mr Wooldridge said: “I’m quite happy to see them out there. I would rather see them there, eight miles offshore or so than in the middle of the Downs. It is sort of comforting to see them, knowing they are ‘green’ and helping to provide power to people.”

