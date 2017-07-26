PICTURES: Bloomin’ lovely arrangements at Flower Club display

There were plenty of green fingers at St Mary’s Church Hall in Goring when scores attended Worthing Flower Club’s flower arranging demonstration.

Chelsea Flower Show medal-winning florist Lucinda Knapman was on hand to teach the ladies in attendance how to make a basic arrangement.

Worthing Flower Club's flower demonstration at St Mary's Church hall in Goring SUS-170726-153430001

She said: “It is great to be able to play with such beautiful flowers, and everyone enjoyed what I was doing which was lovely. They have such enthusiasm.”

Winners of the raffle and arrangements by Lucinda included club vice-chairman Sandra Cook, who along with her committee had spent nine months putting the event together. She said: “It was so exciting to win. I’m going to put it on a table at home so everyone can see it as you walk in”. The group is looking for new members. To join, call 01903 700 298.

Worthing Flower Club's flower demonstration at St Mary's Church hall in Goring

Worthing Flower Club's flower demonstration at St Mary's Church hall in Goring

Worthing Flower Club's flower demonstration at St Mary's Church hall in Goring. Vice-chairman Sandra Cook with her arrangement that she won as a prize.