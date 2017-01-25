PICTURES: Brownies celebrate diamond jubilee

The 11th Worthing Brownies celebrated their pack’s diamond jubilee with a tea party on Saturday.

The current Brownies and their families were joined at Broadwater Baptist Church Hall last Saturday by others who had previously been part of the unit or connected to it.

The girls were detailed for clearing up duties as part of their Hostess Badge

Hazel Ollive, Brown Owl, said: “There were various activities for the Brownies to complete throughout the afternoon to gain their Brownie Traditions badge.

“Parents also had fun giving some of them a try, as well as viewing a selection of photographs from the various decades. One guest brought along a photograph of a group of girls, thought to be the very first 11th Worthing Brownies in 1957.”

Margaret Goodyer, Girlguiding Sussex West archivist, put together a display of Brownie Guide history and was on hand to field questions and help the girls discover information they needed for their badge work.

During the afternoon, current members entertained the guests by singing the Brownie Friendship song and then everyone joined in singing Happy Birthday.

Preparing the orders for tea or coffee

The special birthday cake was cut by Peggy Cobbold, Tawny Owl at 11th Worthing Brownies from 1973 to 2002.

Hazel added: “The Brownies circulated their allocated tables taking orders for tea or coffee and handed round plates of cakes. They had made flower table decorations and laid the tables at their meeting the night beforehand.

“This endeavour, along with being detailed for clearing up duties later on, enabled them to also earn their Hostess Badge at the event.

“Children and adults alike had a wonderful afternoon. Special thanks must be given the unit helpers who expertly manned the kitchen for the afternoon and to those who baked the superb cakes we enjoyed.”

Peggy Cobbold, Tawny Owl at 11th Worthing Brownies from 1973 to 2002, cuts the cake

