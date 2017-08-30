PICTURES: Busy opening day for toy shop in Worthing

A toy store marked its move from the Montague Centre to the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing with a busy opening day on Saturday (August 26).

Toy Barnhaus closed its doors in Liverpool Terrace last Tuesday, reopening in a space ‘double the size’ this weekend.

Store supervisor Ruby Smith

Ruby Smith, store supervisor, said of the opening event: “It went better than expected, it was very busy all day. We’ve had great feedback.”

She said the new shop had space for more ranges of toys and for prams to navigate down the aisles, adding that customers were already spending more time in the store.

She said of the new location: “It’s really great to be in the Guildbourne Centre.

“There are other great stores that have opened up here too and there’s a nice atmosphere for families.”

She hoped the new, bigger store would have a positive effect on the town and said: “Hopefully it will bring people to Worthing, rather than people going to Brighton or Hove.”