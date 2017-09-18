PICTURES: Caravan destroyed by fire at Ferring park

A static home has been completely wrecked by fire at a caravan park in Ferring.

The fire service was called to Onslow Caravan Park, Onslow Drive, at 2.30pm on Sunday, September 17.

All pictures by Eddie Mitchell

A fire service spokesman confirmed the static home had been destroyed by the blaze.

Police also attended, according to the fire spokesman.

More to follow.

