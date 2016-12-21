PICTURES: Centenary House evacuated after reports of fire

Staff at Centenary House in Worthing were evacuated following reports of a fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at just after 10.45am today, and sent six engines to the scene.

Staff evacuated from Centenary House in Durrington Lane, Durrington, after reports of a fire. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for the fire service said there was no fire, but that an alarm had been set off due to an overheating component in the building’s plant room.

The fire service left the scene shortly after 11.30am.

