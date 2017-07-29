PICTURES: Fabulous cacti awarded at Sussex society’s show
Sussex and Littlehampton’s finest succulents and cacti were showered with awards at a competition last week.
Among the winners at the south east division of the British Cactus and Succulent Society’s show were couple Chris Haysom and Vicky Davies from Littlehampton, who won the Novice Cup.
Anne Adams won best succulent for her pachypodium. The Rustington local said she was surprised to win at the event, held at the South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks on July 22, as her plant – which looks like a spiny tree – was not in flower on the day.
But the judges were impressed with the age of her 20-year-old succulent and handed her the award. She said: “I just felt so delighted.”
The 78-year-old is at the forefront of the succulent-loving community in West Sussex, having been a founding member of the group in the early sixties.
Now, the Sussex branch has approximately 27 members and she is hoping to recruit more to attend their regular meetings, which are held across the county. Those interested can call 01903 776 979.
