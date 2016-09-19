PICTURES: Ferring Horticultural Society autumn show

There was a good turn out at Ferring Horticultural Society’s autumn show.

Judge Eric Norrell praised the overall standard of entries at in what he described as a ‘trying year’.

Linda Fryar won best in show for this stunning alstroemeria

There was a good turnout of visitors to view the displays of colour and enjoy the tea and homemade cakes.

Judge Noel Stevenson was pleased with the quality of entries to the photographic competition, which was entitled Water in All Its Forms. Winner Gwenda Ford was presented with the Frank Braisby Cup.

John Collis scooped nearly all the prizes for the dahlia classes and won the Dahlia Cup after producing a beautiful display.

Ron Sullivan won the Chrysanthemum Cup and the Autumn Trophy for receiving the most points in the show, described as a great achievement.

Ron Sullivan with his winner in the fruit and vegetable section

Mr Norrell awarded Linda Fryar the best in show award for her stunning alstroemeria, which was said to be an amazing achievement so late in the year.

The Floral Cup went to Liz Green and the Homecraft Cup to Doreen Teale, both awarded for most points in all three shows this year.

The Vegetable Cup was awarded to Peter Clear for most points in the summer and autumn shows and the overall winner of all three shows was Gwenda Ford, who received the Cunliffe Cup.

Other class winners included Mrs N. Cummings, Mrs V. Clarke, Mr J. Franklin, Mrs C. Hicks, Mr G. Welch, Mrs M. Welch, Mr J. Gray, Mr B. Norton Wight, Mr R. Wilde, Mr J. Horswell, Mr J. Clarke, Mrs D. Potton, Mr R. Dumbleton, Mrs H. Dawson and Mr M. Ford.

Two days before the autumn show, more than 40 members enjoyed a day at RHS Wisley, taking in the late summer colours and enjoying the stunning array of chrysanthemums and dahlias at Wisley Flower Show, as well as bringing home a variety of plants.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Worthing Herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.