PICTURES: Ferring summer flower show

Ferring Horticultural Society members produced a colourful and quality display for their summer flower show.

The flowers, floral arrangements and garden produce on display in Ferring Village Hall on Saturday gave judge Paul Dalby much pleasure as he decided the winners.

John Collis and first prize winning frangipani DM17735108a

He was particularly impressed with the results as members had nurtured their plants through some very dry and sometimes windy weather.

Best in show went to Marilyn Collis, who received the Gilligan Bowl for a beautiful hanging basket of fuschias.

Gwenda Ford won the WHR Cup for most points in show, having won or been placed in 11 classes – a great achievement.

Linda Fryar had another superb show, winning the Garden Flowers Cup, the Rose Cup and the Gladiolus Cup, plus places in many other classes.

Gary Hicks with his first prize winning rhubarb DM17735057a

Other cup winners included Norma Cummings, Gladys Butler Cup for floral art; Elizabeth Green, Butler Cup for mixed garden flowers; Roy Westwater, Adpar-Jones Cup for one single rose; Sue Rayner, Sweet Pea Cup; and Gary Hicks, Fruit Cup.

In the homecraft section, Mabs Welch took the Williamson Cup for her boiled fruit cake and won the homemade jam class.

Linda Gray gained first place for her Viennese fingers and Sue Rayner for her bread rolls.

Other first place winners were Mrs N. Drew, Mrs W. Peters, Mrs P. Rolfe, Mr J. Gray, Mr J. Peters, Mr G. Welch, Mrs V. Clarke, Mr J. Collis, Mr J. Franklin, Mrs S. Carruthers, Mr R. Wilde, Mr R. Norton-Wight, Mr R. Sullivan, Mr J. Clarke, Mrs G. Klemenz and Mr P. Clear.

Mabs Welch won the Williamson Cup for her boiled fruit cake DM17735086a

There was brisk business in the tea room with a mouth-watering selection of homemade cakes, which made a successful show.