PICTURES: Findon Village spring flower show

Visitors to Findon Village Gardens Association’s spring flower show enjoyed a glorious afternoon on Saturday.

There was a beautiful display in Findon Village Hall and the chance to enjoy the sunshine out in the grounds.

Bon Young with her first prize winning daffodils DM17417814a

Committee member Maureen Bowen said: “It was absolutely beautiful and it was amazing because so many people were sitting outside with tea, coffee and cakes, and it was just like the summer show.

“The weather was such a bonus. Sometimes it can be a bit chilly or raining for the spring show but this was like the summer.

“We did have an excellent turnout and our entries were up overall but the tulip section exceeded the daffodils this year, because a lot of them were over. I could only enter about half the amount that I would normally do at this time of year, for example.

“It was good because we all had a feeling that our entries would be down but in fact, they were up. We had a lot more cookery entries this year and it was lovely to see a few males taking part in that section.”

Graham Hobson with his first prize winning muscari DM17417831a

Cup winners were Shirley Hobden, Bon Young, Graham Hobson, Norman Allcorn, Maureen Bowen, Mike Solomons, Sue Bell, Brenda Cox and Richard Bell.

The summer show will be held on Saturday, August 5.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

Maureen Bowen and her prize-winning miniature daffodils DM17417811a

1 Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Worthing Herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Sue Line with her highly commended floral cocktail DM17417821a

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.