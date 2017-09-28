PICTURES: Fun dog show

Doggie daftness and human hilarity made for a jolly afternoon at The Coach and Horses in Worthing.

A fun dog show was held at the Arundel Road public house and owners took the opportunity to pop along for a pint with their pets.

Kim Crooks and Danny Boy DM1792105a

Organisers Mark and Tania Davies, who run the pub, had previously set the date for July 29 but the weather forecast for the day was atrocious, so they decided to cancel the dog show the night before.

The couple set a new date of September 16, as the event was raising money for Wadars Animal Rescue.

Tania said: “People from the local community came and we had about 30 dogs of all shapes and sizes.

“We raised £100 from the different classes and Wadars had a stall, so £140 was raised in total.

Oliver Rawling and Charlotte Thompson with Pepe and Wellie DM1792143a

“I have done a dog show before at a different pub and it went very well so I was keen to do one here. We hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did.”

The terrace was packed and there was a great atmosphere as the competitions got underway.

People were asked to pay £1 entry per class for waggiest tail, prettiest princess, best trick, handsome dog, doggy musical chairs, best six legs, best veteran over seven years, best biscuit catcher, dog most like its owner, egg and spoon race and best in show.

Barbara Patterson, who went along with her dog, said it had been a brilliant afternoon and a fun event.

Jane Ryan, Sam Hale and Elouise Beale, seven, with Dotty DM1792100a

Sam and Lilah Hale’s dog won an rosette and Sam said Bruce very much enjoyed it.

Wadars is a leading animal rescue charity that has been providing care and protection of animals of all kinds since 1969. It rescues and rehabilitates more than 1,500 injured and orphaned wildlife and re-homes more than 600 unwanted or abandoned pets every year.

Visit www.wadars.co.uk for more information.