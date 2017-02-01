PICTURES: German students enjoy working in Worthing

A group of German students are spending two weeks in Worthing to gain work experience.

Twenty-five A-level scholars made their way from the Georg Büchner Schule in Darmstadt and have been working in some of the town’s best businesses – for free.

English teacher Giulia Cipressi-Hoheisel said the scholars ‘love’ the seaside town and the south coast.

She said: “It is logistically a dream town, it is quiet, by the sea and is near London. The scholars can relax over here.”

The students are aged 16 to 18 and have been spending four to five hours a day working for free.

The work placements are arranged through EFAA (The English Family Accommodation Agency) near Worthing railway station.

The agency specialises in host family accommodation for overseas students in the Worthing, Goring, Findon, Angmering, Wick, Rustington and Littlehampton areas.

Giulia, 49, who has been teaching English at the school for six years, said the work placements, which are part of the school’s curriculum, are a ‘fantastic’ opportunity for the scholars to improve their English language and to gain work experience in a different culture.

“It is a joy to see how willing they all are. They are disciplined, motivated, enthusiastic, on time, respectful and don’t cause any problems,” she added.

Businesses who have welcomed the students include The Strand Bakery, in Strand Parade, Blue Ocean Fish and Chip Shop in South Street, Doggy Day Care in Teville Road and Davison Day Nursery in Selbourne Road,

Sebastian Pies has been working as a waiter in The Black Cat Cafe in Rowlands Road.

He said: “I was really welcomed and everyone is very friendly and I have felt very comfortable since the first day.

“The staff are very nice and taught me everything I need to know. I would definitely recommend this cafe for everyone who likes very good food at affordable prices.”

Katharina has been working at Trimmers Hairdressers in Sompting Road.

She said: “The salon is very nice and the staff are welcoming and talkative. I mostly help keeping the salon clean and tidy or I help the customers to get comfortable by taking their coats off and making them tea or coffee.

“I like this workplace very much since I can help and talk a lot with the staff and customers. I can onlyt recommend a great trim in a nice atmosphere.”

