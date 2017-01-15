PICTURES: House fire in Southwick

West Sussex Fire & Rescue service has confirmed it attended to a house fire in Southview Road, Southwick, yesterday evening.

A spokesman said the call came in at 5:30pm and crews from Hove and Shoreham responded.

Southwick house fire, pic: Eddie Mitchell

The fire, which has been recorded as accidental, was in the lounge and left the ‘property 50 per cent smoke damaged’, he added.

No injuries were reported and the crews left at 7pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

Southwick house fire, pic: Eddie Mitchell

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.