PICTURES: Meds4Miggy fun day

Organisers of a family fun day to raise money for a friend with cancer say the support was ‘phenomenal’.

The Meds4Miggy fun day at Worthing Rugby Club on Saturday raised £7,200 for Findon Valley dad Michele Ammolla.

Excitement at the start of the races. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Sara Banks, who helped organise the event, said: “It went brilliantly. The sun was shining, we had a great turnout and managed to raise a whopping amount.

“This completely exceeded our expectations and will really help towards Miggy’s treatment.

“What an amazing day we had – the support was phenomenal from start to finish.”

Worthing mayor Alex Harman started the two races, a mini mile followed by a 5k family fun run, organised by Foxy Ladies Running Club.

The action-packed day of fun and activities also included a dog show, live music, arena performances and many stalls and games.

It was all in aid of Michele, who was told in March this year that he has terminal rectal cancer.

He has stayed very positive and has investigated a range of treatments so that he can have as long as possible with his wife Georgina and their sons William and Henry.

Since some of the treatment Michele wanted to try were not available on the NHS, his friends and family rallied to start the Meds4Miggy fundraising campaign, including a dedicated website.

Michele said: “All was going well until the scan in early March, which determined that not only had the multiple lung nodules grown but were secondary cancer and there was further spread to my liver.

“Avastin is a cancer medicine that interferes with the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Unfortunately, this drug is not currently available on the NHS and will cost me £1,500 every two weeks.

“Thank you to my friends and family for their continued support in helping me raise the necessary funds to enable me to have this drug.”

The fun day was the biggest event so far.