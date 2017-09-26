PICTURES: Model railway club open day

Sompting and District Model Railway Club was absolutely chuffed with its first open day, held on Saturday.

Following on from the club’s annual exhibition in May, this was a very different event, giving members a chance to showcase lots of different layouts.

Ian Longhurst DM1793062a

Matthew Ayling, publicity and website manager, said: “We were extremely pleased with this, our first open day.

“This was all about showing the public what we get up to on a typical club night. We are hoping that some of the people who attended will join us and become club members.

“The children’s layout was running, which is always popular, allowing our younger members to control their own model train.

“We were very pleased with numbers attending and we had almost eighty people visit us over the course of the day.”

Ten-year-old Max Goodwin DM1793057a

There were various railway-related activities taking place that included model tree construction demonstrations, scratch building and brass loco and building construction.

There were also layouts being worked on where points were being renewed, wiring was being put in place and layouts were being tested for faults.

Colin Edkins, club chairman, said: “We were so pleased that we had so many people attending on our first club open day.

“There was a real buzz of train conversation about the place as club members and visitors shared their thoughts, ideas and opinions. We look forward to welcoming some of the visitors into our club.”

Alan Peacock painting accessories for his layout DM1793070a

The club welcomes new members, from juniors to experienced modellers.

Meetings are held at Sompting Village Hall on Fridays, twice a month, from 6pm to 10.30pm.

For further information about the Sompting and District Model Railway Club, visit www.somptingdistrictmrc.co.uk