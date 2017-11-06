PICTURES: ‘Much-loved’ Tide of Light celebrations bigger than ever

Worthing was awash with thousands of happy revellers who enjoyed this year’s Tide of Light celebrations.

The streets were lined with people on Sunday night who turned up to watch the street procession, which was filled with dance, music and colourful costumes.

The Worthing Tide of Light celebrations. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The finale was the stunning fireworks display by Worthing Pier.

Marian Down from the Worthing Lions, which funds the fireworks with the help of their sponsors, said: “We thought last year was big, but this year was even bigger.

“One chap told me that as he was walking into the town, everyone looked so happy. That really says something.”

There were more than 100 volunteers with fundraising buckets on the night, and Marian said all the money raised would be going to charity.

She said police told her no arrests had been made. The good weather sparked a large audience – and according to Marian, officers used to working at the Brighton & Hove Albion football stadium, which has a capacity of 35,000, said the crowds on Sunday were larger.

She said: “I would particularly like to thank the emergency services for the help they gave us with the organisation of the event, and for everybody who was so generous with their donations.”

So what about next year? Well, Marian said the Lions would be ‘lying down in a dark room’ for a rest before planning the 2018 fireworks spectacular – but had this to say about why the ‘much-loved event’ was such a success: “Everyone loves fireworks, and it’s a celebration of something very British in a community environment – you aren’t frightening the neighbour’s cat setting off bangers in your garden.”

