PICTURES: One Love Worthing

Diversity was celebrated in words and music at the second One Love Worthing event.

The free community gathering is designed to break down barriers and bring people together and Saturday’s event followed a successful launch in September.

The Womens Hub Choir DM17417788a

There was a brilliant selection of performers throughout the afternoon at St Paul’s Worthing, including Celebration Samba, Brother Isa Taylor with spoken word, the DCES Project Band performing rock covers and the Women’s Hub Choir with soul music.

Luke Angel, secretary of One Love Worthing, said: “It is a community event for all to celebrate the diversity of Worthing and to recognise we have more in common to bring us together.

“It is in support of Diverse Community Empowerment Services, a community organisation aiming to address the problems of inequality and discrimination, as experienced in the West Sussex area, through a sharing of cultural understanding, tolerance and empathy, particularly working with the young BME community.

“Poetry, music, crafts and a wish tree were used to help break down barriers in the town.”

Brother Isa Taylor DM17417770a

As well as live music and spoken word, there were music and art workshops, face painting and stalls.

With Worthing becoming a growing multicultural hub, the Facebook page One Worthing was launched in August last year to celebrate differences and unite in similarities.

It brings together the diverse cultures and creates an online community as a place to chat, exchange ideas and information, post upcoming events and discuss issues related to integrating into a multicultural environment.

Diverse Community Empowerment Services is based in Chapel Road, Worthing. Visit www.dces.org.uk for more information.

Visitors to the community event One Love Worthing DM17417781a.

