PICTURES: Plus-size fashion brand opens in town centre

Plus-size fashion brand Yours Clothing opened its doors in Worthing town centre this morning (February 3).

The new store, in Montague Street, Worthing, offers a range of clothing in sizes 16-36.

Located opposite Argos, Yours Clothing opened at 10am and treated the first 50 customers to a ‘goody bag’.

Worthing resident Hannah Goble, 25, was first to arrive at the store this morning and said she was ‘relieved’ to have a Yours Clothing store near to her home.

She said: “I have been following the Yours Clothing brand for about three years now.

“I love how their clothes fit and they are a great price.

“The closest store has been Southampton so it’s great to have one on our door step. It has been a long time coming.

“I actually took the day off work today to see the store open.”

Yvonne Banks, 63, had been queuing for the grand opening since 8.45am.

She said: “It is very exciting to have a store designed for larger ladies in Worthing.

“I used to buy all my stuff online but then I had to wait for it to arrive and find out it doesn’t fit. Having a store in Worthing is great.

“Coming along today and getting a ‘goody bag’ was a bonus.”

Yours Clothing opened 17 new stores in 2016 and is one of the fastest growing plus-size retailers in the UK.

Resh Dorka, managing director at Yours Clothing, added: ““We are excited to be opening a store in a new location within Worthing. Offering the latest fashions in sizes 16 - 36 for exceptional prices has always been our promise to our customers, we want them to have a unique and enjoyable shopping experience.”

