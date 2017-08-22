PICTURES: ‘Rocking’ crowd turns out for Ashington Festival

Crowds turned out in their hundreds for the annual Ashington Festival on Saturday despite the morning showers.
The day started with a carnival parading through the village led by Carnival Princess 2017 Isabelle Wieland, 9.
