PICTURES: Temperatures soar for sizzling Rotary Carnival

The Worthing Rotary Carnival felt like it had been transported to Rio after sweltering temperatures led to a record turnout.

The sunny weather saw thousands of people turn up on Sunday and Monday to make it one of the best in years, according to organisers.

It was a fitting tribute to two of the main organisers, Rotarians John Rogers and Sue Worthington, who are moving to Wales and Cheshire respectively.

Sue said: “As the chair of the Worthing Rotary Carnival Committee 2017, I want to say thank you to all the people in the town who turned out to support the Worthing Rotary Carnival again and especially in our 96th year.

“This was the best carnival we have had for many years helped by the Big Lottery Grant enabling us to add more attractions to the event.

“We cannot say how much we have raised as a final count had to be taken, but we are hoping to exceed all records.”

Crowds thronged Steyne Gardens on Sunday, taking full advantage of Circus Pazaz with Matt the Clown, the car show and an inflatable assault course for children which raised money for the Guild Care charity.

Stalls by local businesses were interspersed with food stalls, including Thai food, ice cream and a bar by Hammerpot Brewery.

Live music was organised by the Ivy Arch studios, featuring local musicians.

On Monday the highlight was the carnival parade along the seafront with an array of entries from businesses and community groups.

As well as decorated floats, there were groups of dancers and display teams in exotic costumes. In Steyne Gardens there was a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in the tea tent, people learning to ride unicycles in the circus tent and the Dog Trust’s annual show.

Organisers thanked The Chatsworth Hotel in The Steyne for providing food and drinks for workers and a base for the West Worthing Rotary Club.