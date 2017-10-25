PICTURES: Town crier gets massage at parlour anniversary celebrations

A massage parlour in Worthing was abuzz on Saturday as the owner raised a toast to its second year of business.

Town crier Bob Smytherman received a massage from Laroma Therapies owner Lauren Vaughan as part of celebrations at the parlour in Buckingham Road.

Lauren Vaughan massaging town crier Bob Smytherman. Picture: Peter Cripps

The event marked the opening of the holistic teaching school, where Lauren will train people in the art of massage.

She said: “In our first two years we have grown from strength to strength. We set up a crowdfunding page to open Laroma two years ago which raised £3,500. We paid people back in massages to say thanks for everyone’s support. We have since teamed up with over 200 local businesses who have supported us in setting up, and in return we have given them back treatments. It’s all about helping each other in our community.”