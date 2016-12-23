PICTURES: Village does Vicar of Dibley-style nativity

A nativity similar to one made famous in the Vicar of Dibley has taken place in a village near Worthing.

Findon hosted its first ever live nativity procession on Friday, December 16, with 200 people taking part.

The procession started at the village hall and made its way to the Gun Inn, where Mary and Joseph, played by Emma Greene and Harry Rayment, knocked on the pub’s door to see if there was any room at the inn.

Donkeys from the East Clayton Farm charity and Southdown sheep from the Nepcote Flock in Findon were penned in the stable at the back of the pub, which became the centrepiece for the event.

Carol singing was led by Findon Church rector Helena Buque with the inn’s garden full of bystanders.

A collection was split between the East Clayton Farm and the Worthing Churches for the Homeless projects.

