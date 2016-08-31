PICTURES: World record smashed during strongman contest

There were a lot of red faces and flexed muscles on Worthing seafront on Sunday as a world record was broken in the town’s strongman competition.

Krzysztof Radzikowski, 35, completed nine repetitions with a 100-kilo Slater dumbbell in under a minute to snatch the record.

Matt Ball

The strongman travelled from Glowno, Poland to Worthing to judge the competition, which is now in its fourth year.

He had to pick up the dumbbell, which weighs as much as a giant panda, from the floor to his shoulder, and then fully extend it above his head before bringing it to the floor to complete one repetition.

Founder and organiser Matt Szczerbinski, 32, from Worthing, said that there were ‘non-stop crowds’ on the seafront to watch the competitors.

“It went very well. We had a good turnout of competitors, with 30 people entering, and the level of the competition was high – everyone competing was very well-prepared.”

He got the ninth rep pretty much in the final second so everyone was pretty excited Matt Szczerbinski

On the record-breaking lift, he said: “We were really happy; all the crowd was cheering. He got the ninth rep pretty much in the final second so everyone was pretty excited.”

Worthing’s Strongman and Woman competition saw entrants complete five events: a circus dumbbell press, a timber frame carry, an axle deadlift, Conan’s walk and lifting an atlas stone.

Sean Batista, James Williams and Marcin Braun won the men’s novice, intermediate and open categories and Steph Skeggs won the women’s open category.

The event has also raised £300 so far for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The entrants to the Worthing Strongest Man and Woman competition

Matt, who started the competition at Max Strength Gym in Southcourt Road, said next year’s event would include a new world record attempt. Will he give it a go?

“I’ll have to think about that,” he said.

The competition took place on Worthing seafront on Sunday, August 28

Gemma Lohbeng

Ladies winner, Steph Skeggs, with Europe's Strongest Man Laurence Shahlaei, left, and Krzysztof Radzikowski

Winner (novice) Sean Batista with Laurence Shahlaei, left, and Krzysztof Radzikowski