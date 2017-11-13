PICTURES: Worthing pays tribute to the fallen

Worthing residents in their hundreds fell silent yesterday to remember those who shall not grow old.

The town gathered around the war memorial by the Town Hall for a two minute silence at 11am followed by the service led by mayor’s chaplain Brian Penfold.

Worthing mayor Alex Harman was among those who then laid poppy wreaths to honour for the fallen from Worthing and West Sussex.

Mr Harman said: “For all of us it is important to take some time out of our lives and remember all of those that have given theirs to make sure we can live so securely and freely.

“We have a lot of veterans in Worthing. It is fantastic to see so many come out and parade.

“To say thank you to them and those who have not come home is important, to have a moment of reflection and pay tribute to those who did not come home is important.”

Hundreds turned out for yesterday’s service, with an array of scout, brownie and cadet groups standing alongside veterans and members of the public.

Mr Harman added: “I think it went really well. There was a fantastic number of members of the public.

“I was quite amazed really looking out from the town hall, incredibly proud.”

After the two minute silence and service, members of the public watched the parade March Past at 11.30am.

Names of Worthing’s fallen were also read out at the service.

Worthing councillor Tom Wye, himself a veteran, said: “I thought it was wonderful. The crowds were magnificient, Worthing did it proud.”

Mr Wye added that it was great to see so many younger generations standing alongside their elders.

“Remembrance is all about the young – if you do not engage the young now it will gradually die out.

“We had the scouts, guides and all the cadets there and a lot of children with their mums and dads in the crowd, and long may it continue.”

He also reflected on what Remembrance Day means for him: “I served for 37 years and lost a few mates.

“My thoughts are with them, as are everybody else’s who have lost friends in service.

“Now it is a new generation doing it. It will carry on now because lots of people lost people in Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnia.

“Those people will still be remembering.”

Al Chartres, district commissioner for Worthing District Scouts, said: “I was proud to see that many scout groups from all over Worthing attended events across the town over the weekend, with more than 200 six to 17-year-old scouts from several groups attending the central service.

“It is important on this day to remember all those who have been killed or affected by conflict.

“Soldier and civilian alike, regardless of nationality, we must remember all those who found themselves in circumstances over which they had no control, wherever and whenever they occurred.

Councillor Edward Crouch said: “Hearing the names of the fallen, read out at today’s service of remembrance was extremely moving.

“Especially given that many of the lives lost belonged to men and women the same age or younger than my two brothers and I.

“Whilst a world conflict seems unlikely, we can strive toward a time when dialogue and diplomacy replaces bombs and blood.

“We will remember them.”