PICTURES: Worthing Rotary Carnival procession

Worthing got into the party spirit this Bank Holiday with a circus-themed carnival that P.T. Barnum would have been proud of.

Thousands of people descended on the seafront on Monday to watch the Worthing Rotary Carnival parade, a highlight of the two-day event which raises money for various charities.

The Worthing Rotary Carnival Procession 2016

There were 27 entrants in the procession from Grand Avenue to Steyne Gardens, making it the largest for years, according to carnival organiser Sue Worthington.

She praised those that took part, and said that the crowd’s response made the event worthwhile.

“I was riding in one of the cars in the procession, so to see the sheer joy and delight on the children’s faces when they saw the clowns was lovely.

“Worthing people support us very well. We like to think we will raise lots of money, but it isn’t about that – it is about giving back to the town.”

The Rotary Clubs were out in force

Sue added that lessons had been learnt after the parade was paused due to a woman collapsing in the crowd.

“We need to make sure we have a tannoy system so we can explain to the public what is going on.

“It is the first time it has ever happened, but it was just one of those things.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed they sent two ambulances to treat the woman, who had collapsed and sustained a head injury in the process, and that she was taken to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.

One fabulous entrant waves to the crowd

This year, festival organisers successfully applied for grants from the local authorities which Sue said helped improve the carnival.

“It paid for the circus entertainers and stilt-walkers; we had a lot more activities.

“It makes it a completely different carnival when you have the extra money.”

To watch a video of the parade, click here.

Glendale Theatre Arts and Guidcare took part