Pictures: Worthing’s first Chilli fiesta a success

Worthing’s first Chilli Fiesta event was a spicy success.
The event was held in Montague Place, on Saturday, and included a chilli eating contest won by Vania Nenova from Italy who was the last lady standing after ten rounds.
Town centre manager Sharon Clarke said: “The first Chilli Fiesta in Worthing was a great success. It increased footfall on Saturday by over 2,000 shoppers and plans are already hotting up for another event in 2018 with more stalls and chilli mayhem.
