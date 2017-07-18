Plan for 52 homes in Shoreham could be refused

A proposal to build up to 52 homes on grazing land in Shoreham has been recommended for refusal by Adur’s planning committee.

The application, submitted by Cobbetts Developments Ltd, would see development on the triangle of land bordered by the River Adur to the West, the A27 Shoreham Flyover to the North and Steyning Road to the East.

The plans propose to build four one-bed flats, ten two-bed houses and 38 three-bed houses on the land, with car and cycle parking for each unit, as well as internal roads, open space and landscaping.

A pledge for 30 per cent of the homes to be affordable is also included.

Planning officer Peter Barnett has recommended the planning committee refuse the application on Monday on several grounds.

The land, which is not included in Adur’s emerging local plan, is outside the built up area boundary and within area designated as countryside, Mr Barnett’s report states, and there is no ‘overriding need’ for housing on the site.

The report also finds the development would have ‘a detrimental impact’ on the character and appearance of the area, which is ‘the gateway setting of Shoreham’.

There are concerns that the nearby flyover would create unacceptable noise disturbance to residents and would adversely impact air quality.

The proposal would also require the Adur Tidal Wall flood defence scheme to be realigned.

However, the impacts of this amendment have been deemed ‘negligible’.

There have been 47 letters of objection received from residents in Shoreham.

Eric Cleobury, of the Paddock in Shoreham, sent the Herald a letter opposing the plans on behalf of nearby residents earlier this year.

The application will be considered by Adur’s planning committee on Monday at 7pm at the Shoreham Centre in Pond Road.

