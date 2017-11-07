Plan to build four-storey office block

Adur’s planning committee meets on Monday to discuss an application to build an office building in the former Civic Centre car park.

The application, to be heard by the committee at the Shoreham Centre in Pond Road, at 7pm, is for the erection of a four​-storey​ ​office​ ​development​ with​ ​associated​ ​car​ ​parking​ ​and​ ​landscaping on the Ham Road site.

The four-storey building would have 70 car parking spaces associated with it, if approved.

A total of 13 letters of objection have been received, all from residents in Gordon Road.

The issues they state include that the ‘height is out of keeping for the town’, ‘the development is incredibly close to houses and will cast a shadow over south-facing gardens’, and ‘the development is not of benefit to Shoreham when affordable housing and health/leisure services are required’.

The committee is recommended to approve the proposal.