Police appeal after collision in Tesco car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a pedestrian and car in Tesco car park in Littlehampton.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 70s, collided with a small silver or grey car on the zebra crossing at the store’s entrance on Wednesday, July 19, said police.

He was taken to Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital with bruising.

The driver of the car, a woman believed to be in her 80s, did stop at the time but drove off after the victim said he was ok, added police.

She is described as around 5ft 2in, with grey short hair and wearing glasses.

If anyone has any information on the incident please report online here quoting reference 1008 of 24/07.

