Police appeal for information after Worthing arrests

Sussex Police investigating the theft of items from gardens in Worthing, Lancing and Sompting are appealing for information after making a pair of arrests.

Police say they have seized a van and made two arrests in connection with the investigation. Officers want to speak with anyone who may have further information.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “In relation to recent reports of vans driving around Worthing, Lancing and Sompting, whereby the occupants are seen to remove items from people’s gardens, we have made two arrests and seized a van.

“We need evidence to progress the case. If you have any, please call or email us, quoting 742 of November 25.”

Contact police on 101 or by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk.