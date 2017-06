Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between two cars in Goring yesterday (Wednesday, June 28).

Seven people were taken to hospital following the collision, which took place in Goring Road and Parklands Avenue at around 1.30pm.

Paramedics, ambulances, the fire service and police were called to the scene and roads were closed while the vehicles were removed.

Anyone who saw what happened, call 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 790 28/06.