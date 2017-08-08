Police close South Farm Road after motorcyclist seriously injured

Police have shut off a busy road in Worthing after a traffic collision which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called at just after 1.20pm today to South Farm Road in Broadwater, Worthing after a car and a motorcycle had been in collision.

The motorcyclist sustained ‘serious injuries’, police said. South Farm Road and others nearby were closed and diversions put in place while the incident was being dealt with and the circumstances investigated.

Police have asked anyone who saw what happened to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Hail.