Police concern for missing teenager

Police are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Courtney Marsh, who has been reported missing.

Courtney, from Worthing, was last seen outside her school in the Florence Place area of Brighton and Hove at around 2.15pm on Monday (September 25), according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “She is described as white, 5ft 5in, of slim build and with a fair complexion. She has long, dark brown hair. It is not known what she may be wearing.

“It is thought she may still be in the Brighton and Hove area, or may have travelled to Croydon.”

PC Lucie Collier, of the West Sussex missing persons team, said: “We are concerned for Courtney’s well-being because of her young age.”

Anyone seeing Courtney or knowing where she might be is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1490 of 25/09.