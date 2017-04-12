Police concerned for missing 13-year-old

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 13-year-old Hamza Chebbi from Worthing.

Police said he attended Homewood College, Brighton, on Friday (April 7) and at around 10.40am was seen to leave and board a bus bound for the city centre.

He was last seen in the Moulsecoomb area with his elder brother Hassan the following morning, according to police.

A police spokesman said: “Hamza is described as being of Middle Eastern appearance, 5ft 3in, of large build, with brown eyes, a fresh complexion and short black curly hair. He is asthmatic.

“Hamza was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black jeans and blue Hiratchi Nike trainers. He is known to frequent fast food outlets.”

PC Mark Green said: “We are concerned about Hamza due to his age. If anyone knows where he is or has any information please contact us.”

If you see Hamza or know of his whereabouts, please contact police online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 501 of 07/04.

Should Hamza appear to be in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, please call 999.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.